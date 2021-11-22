E-levy: Minority will definitely accept the new levy – Ofori-Atta

The minister of finance has stated that the government will find for the minority to accept the new E-Levy

Ken Ofori Atta said it is about time that the way things are done in Ghana is changed

His comment comes in reaction to the Minority’s strong pose against the proposed E-Levy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori Atta, has stated that the government will find a way to bring the minority to accept the Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as E-Levy.

In a report filed by JoyNews, Ofori Atta said Ghana cannot continue to do things the same way it has been doing.

According to him, there is a need for a change as time goes on.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Ofori Atta's comment comes in reaction to the Minority’s strong pose against the proposed E-Levy on Momo, online bank transactions, and other online transactions.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the E-levy proposal will further marginalise the poor and defeat financial inclusion.

He added that the levy possesses all the elements of double taxation “and even the projection, 1.75% may as well work out to be 3.75%.”

“We in the Minority may not and will not support the government with the introduction of that particular E-levy,” he revealed.

Ofori Atta is, however, confident that by the time the debate on the 2022 Budget comes to an end, the minority would have been convinced of the need to implement it.

Government to introduce e-levy

Ofori-Atta announced that a new levy will be charged by the government in 2022 on all electronic transactions.

This according to him will widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.

Ofori Atta said the new electronic levy which will cover mobile money transactions and other electronic bank transfers will take effect from February 1, 2022.

He said after considerable deliberations, the government has decided to place a levy on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector. This shall be known as the ‘Electronic Transaction Levy or E-Levy’.”

Source: Yen