The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has announced that a new levy will be charged by the government in 2022 on all electronic transactions.

This according to him will widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.

Ofori Atta said the new electronic levy which will cover mobile money transactions and other electronic bank transfers will take effect from February 1, 2022

He said after considerable deliberations, the government has decided to place a levy on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector. This shall be known as the ‘Electronic Transaction Levy or E-Levy’.”

Ofori Atta explained that the new E-levy will be a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.

This he said will be borne by the sender except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.

The finance minister further added that it will not affect transactions that add up to GH¢100 or less per day.

Source: Yen