Parliament approves 2022 budget without controversial 1.75 percent e-levy

Parliament of Ghana has approved the 2022 budget by a consensus; but not with the controversial 1.75 electronic levy

Member of the finance committee, John Jinapor, who disclosed this to Joy FM, reveals that he was informed of the move by the chairman of the committee, Kweku Kwarteng

The controversial electronic levy got the minority in parliament stage a walk-out; the majority went ahead with proceeding which subsequently got overturned by a single majority

There’s no more e-levy. That’s according to a member of the finance committee, John Jinapor who says the chairman of the committee, Kweku Kwarteng, announced to members they have pulled the brakes on the e-levy as scheduled, Joy News has reported.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin last night referred the controversial bill to the finance committee for further deliberations and input following public agitations by a section of the populace who believe the bill in its current form will impose hardships on the ordinary Ghanaian.

The finance committee of Parliament was last night forced to suspend the consideration of the controversial E-Levy bill to allow for broader consultations. The fate of the bill which has sharply divided the house is currently unknown after a no-show from the Committee tasked to deliberate and recommend its approval or otherwise.

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr Ato Forson told Joy News that no firm decision has been taken on the bill. He however insists the Minority remains committed to rejecting it

Vice Chairman of the Committee, Patrick Boamah also adds that the e-levy bill still remains on the table. He however adds that a date will be communicated for the committee to meet and deliberate on the bill which has been approved without the levy.

The e-levy of 1.75 percent was introduced by the government as a revenue making tool to shore up enough plans to pay for various projects including the Free Senior High School initiative. Already, the government has come under severe pressure to withdraw the levy as experts say it could erode gains made in ensuring a cash lite society.

