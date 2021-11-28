The GHS has announced vaccine mandates for public and private places

It follows concerns about a spike in cases in January

Government has dedicated the month of December to vaccination rump up exercises

The Ghana government will be effecting some vaccine mandates from January 2022. Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, made this revelation at a media encounter in the conference hall of the Information Ministry.

Ghana announces vaccine mandates for schools, restaurants, beaches beginning January 2022 Photo: Ghana.gov

Source: Facebook

Even though Ghana has recorded low cases, thanks to the procurement and distribution of about 13 million vaccines, more cases and deaths are being linked to persons who failed to take the vaccine.

“Our case count as against November 2020 last year is rising. This can be seen in some cases we are continuing to record at the airport and also around busy events. That is why we are proposing some vaccine mandates from next year,” he told the media.

What these mandates mean is that Ghanaians and the general public must show proof of vaccination before being able to access some services and also public places like schools, restaurants, beaches and pubs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“We are going to make sure that students get vaccinated before going back to school next year. School authorities will demand verification of vaccination so as will close-spaced restaurants and beaches, some public gallery, churches and so on. This is part of efforts to increase our vaccination drive and ensure a safe public space,” Dr. Kumah Aboagye.

Meanwhile the DG of the GHS has further clarified that all Covid-19 protocols at the Kotoka International Airport – which includes proof of negative PCR Test and even pre-arrival testing – will remain.

As part of the vaccination drive, government has also declared December as the month for vaccination.

Source: Yen