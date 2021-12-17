Omicron: 7 cases of Community spread of new COVID variant recorded - GHS

The new variant of the coronavirus has reportedly started in the community, according to the Ghana Health Service

According to the Director-General of the GHS, seven community cases had been found after sequencing and tracing from the first cases recorded

, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, has advised Ghanaians to get the coronavirus jab to protect them from catching the virus

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has announced that the new Omicron coronavirus variant has started spreading with communities.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, seven community cases had been found after sequencing and tracing from the first cases recorded.

He made this known during a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Omicron COVID-19 variant Photo credit: Fotograzia

Source: Getty Images

“We have also identified Omicron cases in the community. When we did the last sequencing, we saw about seven cases among the community samples,” Dr Kumah Aboagye said.

He, however, underscored the need for persons who were being hesitant to take the COVID jabs in addition to adherence to COVID protocols to avert deaths and rampant spread of the disease.

Include Health Officers in the Planning of your Programs - GHS

The Ghana Health Service has called on all event planners to include health officers in the planning stages of most of their programs.

This, directive according to the GHS, is in a bid to prevent the fourth wave of the coronavirus from hitting the country during the festivities.

According to a report filed by Cititnewsroom, the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye explained that this is to ensure that there’s strict compliance with the safety protocols.

He added that the capacity for all events that will be planned should not exceed 25% of the capacity the venue can take.

Dr. Aboagye said the number has been reduced to the least quarter because a study has proven that indoor events are where the highest spread is recorded.

