Faces of suspects will no longer be posted on social media - Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has decided to stop showing the faces of suspects on social media.

The Service has revealed in a press statement that the move is to migrate onto best practices to make it more internationally renowned.

The faces and identities of the suspects should only be disclosed if the suspects are duly convicted in a court of law. Also, the suspects are said to be wanted by the courts on a warrant for the arrest of various criminals, where necessary, should, their faces and other tangible features be published for the purpose of identification, arrest and prosecution, without a press release being disclosed. .

"The faces and identities of suspects shall be fully displayed only when the suspects are properly convicted before a competent court of law.

Also, suspects who are declared wanted by the courts with a warrant of arrest for various acts of offence, shall, where necessary, have their faces and other physical attributes published for purposes of identification, arrest and prosecution.

We shall, however, continue to display the covered faces of suspects to announce their arrest and lawful detention in order to assuage the fears of people who feel threatened by them," the police has revealed.

The Ghanaian Police Service is strong on social media because of its latest information on crime stories on a daily basis. With the entry of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Police Service made rapid changes and security strategies that made the Army one of the strongest in Africa.

