A train accident in the Western Region is feared to have claimed the lives of an unknown number of passengers, myjoyonline has shown

The cause of the head-on crash is unknown as both trains were said to be headed opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route

Officials from the Ghana Police Service as well as the Ghana Fire Service, have emerged at the scene of the accident to investigate what caused the accident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Scores of passengers have been injured with an unaccounted more feared to have lost their lives in a train accident at Wassa Manso in the Western Region, myjoyonline has reported.

According to the report, the accident was head-on by two trains who were moving in opposite directions in the early morning of Saturday.

First-ever train accident leaves many passengers dead in Western Region. Photo: myjoyonline.com

The incident is believed to have happened on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom rail route with a number of casualties yet to be accounted for.

Photos from myjoyonline show the noses of both trains mangled with the rail lines disjointed. Meanwhile, police and fire service crew are at the scene to advance forensic investigation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the Ghana police service, this is the first time that a train wreck of this fatal magnitude has been recorded in the country and in the Western Region. It comes as rail transport remains 1 percent of transport operations in Ghana as it heavily centers on the transport of raw materials.

Source: Yen.com.gh