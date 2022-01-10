The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has asked Nestle Ghana Limited, producers of Ideal and Carnation Milk brands, to recall batches of the milk products which have been defective.

A number of Ghanaians have complained on social media after buying Ideal or Carnation milk and finding out that the contents have been coagulated, that is the liquid has turned into solid.

The numerous consumer complaints got to the quarters of the FDA and they set to work.

In a press statement released on Monday, January 10, 2022, the FDA stated that it conducted microbial analysis on the coagulated samples. The analysis revealed no microbial contamination or leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner lining of the can into the milk product.

The statement further revealed the milk coagulated because the skimmed milk (raw material) used in producing them had poor heat stability but was not anything harmful.

"This [the poor heat stability] in the denaturing of the protein leading to the coagulation of the milk. Denatured protein however poses no health risk," the FDA said.

So far, the FDA says, 57,938 cans of coagulated milk have been recalled. The statement further listed the batches of the products which have been affected by the recall directive.

