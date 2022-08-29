Who is the richest Kumawood actor? A list of the top 10 and their profiles

The entertainment industry is lucrative and primarily attracts youths. It is not any different in Kumawood, which has come to be one of the leading movie industries in the Ghana entertainment industry. Sometimes, the best actors are not the richest. But then, the richest Kumawood actors got to the top through many movie features and endorsement deals.

Richest Kumawood actors. Photo: @emeliabrobbey, @yencomgh on Instagram (modified by author)

Ghana's movie industry is divided into two. The Ghallywood produces English movies, and the Kumawood makes films in the Ghana local language, predominantly the Twi language. Though the industry allegedly has low-rating movies, the movies they produce and the cost implications make the industry lucrative. As a result, this enables it to produce some of the richest actors in Ghana.

Top richest Kumawood actors

Who are the top 10 richest actors in Ghana? Below is a list of some of the renowned richest actors and actresses in Kumawood and a brief profile of their careers. Interestingly, some have brought in innovation through their skills and dedication.

1. Kwadwo Nkansah - $3 million

Kwadwo Nkansah is the richest actor in Kumawood. Photo: @officiallilwin on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Kwadwo Nkansah

: Kwadwo Nkansah Nickname : Lil Win

: Lil Win Date of birth : 15th April 1987

: 15th April 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : Ahenkro Kwaman, Ashanti Region of Ghana

: Ahenkro Kwaman, Ashanti Region of Ghana Profession: Musician, actor, comedian

Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lilwin, is the richest Kumawood actor in Ghana in 2022. The actor has starred in numerous movies widely accepted and highly rated in the Ghana entertainment scene. He sings well too, and his popularity has brought him several brand endorsements. Lil Win has an alleged net worth of $3 million.

2. Nana Ama McBrown - $900 thousand

Full name: Felicity Ama Agyemang

Felicity Ama Agyemang Nickname : Nana Ama McBrown

: Nana Ama McBrown Date of birth: 15th August 1973

15th August 1973 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Kumasi Ghana

Kumasi Ghana Profession: Actress, TV presenter, music writer

Who is the richest Kumawood actress in Ghana? Nana Ama McBrown is, no doubt, one of them. The Kumawood star is one of the most successful actresses in Ghana and has starred in numerous movies.

Her fortune not only comes from acting but also from music and endorsements as a brand ambassador for several products. Some of the products she has represented include beauty products, edibles, and home appliances. Currently, she boasts a $900 thousand net worth.

3. Kofi Adu - $700 thousand

Kofi Adu was once a comedian before he started acting. Photo: @AbayiwaTv on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Sebastian Kofi Adu

Sebastian Kofi Adu Nickname : Agya Koo

: Agya Koo Date of birth: 25th May 1969

25th May 1969 Age : 53 years old (as of 2022)

: 53 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ashanti Ghana

Ashanti Ghana Profession: Actor, comedian

Kofi Adu is among the well-known Kumawood actors who started out in the theatre as comedians. He now has an alleged net worth of $700 thousand. At one time, he was on the top as the richest Kumawood actor until recently. He owns a music band and film production studio named Tetemmofra. He has featured in over 100 movies.

4. Bill Asamoah - $500 thousand

Full name: William Asamoah Addo

William Asamoah Addo Nickname : Bill Asamoah

: Bill Asamoah Date of birth : 1973

: 1973 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : Ash Town, Kumasi, Ghana

: Ash Town, Kumasi, Ghana Profession: Actor, entrepreneur

Bill Asamoah allegedly boasts a net worth of $500 thousand. He has starred in numerous movies, having spent about 19 years in his acting career. He is a big name and one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

5. Kwaku Manu - $500 thousand

Full name : Kwaku Manu

: Kwaku Manu Nickname : Bob Sika

: Bob Sika Date of birth : 6th March 1984

: 6th March 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2022)

: 38 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : Kumasi Ghana

: Kumasi Ghana Profession: Actor, musician, TV presenter

Kwaku Manu became famous in 2010 as a great comic actor churning out hilarious acts and funny comments in the Kumawood industry. Since then, he has starred in many movies and is among the highest-paid actors in the industry. He has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. Kwaku is an investor in the education sector, which adds to his income.

6. Akwasi Boadi - $450 thousand

Akwasi Boadu's rise to fame began with the Kristo Asafo drama group. Photo: @akrobeto_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Akwasi Boadi

Akwasi Boadi Nickname : Akrobeto

: Akrobeto Date of birth: 18th November 1962

18th November 1962 Age : 53 years old (as of 2022)

: 53 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, Eastern region of Ghana

: Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, Eastern region of Ghana Profession: Actor, comedian, TV presenter

With an estimated net worth of $450 thousand, Akwasi Boadu became popular during the days of the Kristo Asafo drama group. There, he performed in the National Theater of Ghana on the group's platform. He is famously called Akrobeto, under which he has been promoting the Kumasi movie industry through his skills and admonitions.

7. Vivian Jill Lawrence - $450 thousand

Full name: Vivian Jill Lawrence

Vivian Jill Lawrence Date of birth : 11th September 1983

: 11th September 1983 Age : 38 years old (as of August 2022)

: 38 years old (as of August 2022) Place of birth : Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, Eastern region of Ghana

: Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, Eastern region of Ghana Profession: Actress, film producer

Among Kumawood's richest actors and actresses is Vivian Jill Lawrence, with an estimated net worth of $450 thousand. Interestingly, she does shy away from boasting as one of the richest. She shows off her properties and assets at the slightest opportunity she gets while trying to live her life to the fullest. The actress is a proud mother of two.

8. Emelia Brobbey - $450 thousand

Emilia became famous after Nana Ama McBrown introduced her. Photo: @emeliabrobbey on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey Date of birth: 6th January 1982

6th January 1982 Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Akyem Swedru, Eastern Region, Ghana

Akyem Swedru, Eastern Region, Ghana Profession: Actress, musician, TV presenter

Emelia Brobbey is a former school teacher with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resource Management. Her journey in the Kumawood industry was orchestrated by Nana Ama McBrown, who introduced her to acting.

She has starred in numerous movies and now has her film production firm, Endtime Film. Her fortune comes from her movie roles, film production, and endorsements. She allegedly has a net worth of $450 thousand.

9. Mercy Asiedu - $300 thousand

Full name: Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah

Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah Date of birth: 9th May 1971

9th May 1971 Age : 51 years old (as of 2022)

: 51 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ghana

Ghana Profession: Actress, entrepreneur

Mercy Asiedu came into the limelight after starring in Asoreba. She was once on the path to becoming a celebrity fashion designer. However, she later jettisoned the dream for a career in the entertainment industry. She recently married Duah and has a movie production firm named Mercydua. Currently, Asiedu is allegedly worth $300 thousand.

10. Clara Benson - $75 thousand

Full name: Clara Amoateng Benson

Clara Amoateng Benson Nickname : Maame Serwa

: Maame Serwa Date of birth: 19th August 2000

19th August 2000 Age : 22 years old (as of 2022)

: 22 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Kumasi, Ghana

Kumasi, Ghana Profession: Actress

Maame Serwaa, as she is popularly known, is among the highest paid in the Kumawood. She charges almost $2,500 for a movie role. The young actress has carved a niche for herself and is on her way to the top. She has starred in over 100 movies, even though she is still in school. According to 360 Dopes' website, Maame has amassed a fortune of about $75 thousand.

FAQs

Who was the richest actor in Ghana in 2021? The wealthiest actor in the Ghana movie industry is Majid Michel. In 2021, he had a net worth of about $1.4 million. Who is the best Kumawood actor in Ghana? The person who tops the list of best Kumawood actors is Akwasi Boadi. However, the answer may vary from one person to another based on several arguments. Who is the richest actress in Ghana? Yvonne Nelson and Nana Ama McBrown are the richest actresses in Ghana presently, with an alleged net worth of $900 thousand. Is Mercy Asiedu married? Yes, Mercy Asiedu is married to Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, a wealthy Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region. They married on 2nd April 2017. How old is Maame Serwaa? Clara Benson, famously known as Maame Serwaa, is currently 22 years old. She was born on 19th August 2000. Who is the best actor in Kumawood? The likes of Kwadwo Nkansah and Nana Ama McBrown always make it to the list.

Kumawood has proven to be a lucrative movie industry with the number of wealthy people it has produced. Obviously, the richest Kumawood actor in 2022 is Kwadwo Nkansah, who has shown consistency in his art profession as a singer and actor. Although he has not always been at the top, others were richer, meaning that as new talents emerge and dominate, rich actors will continue to emerge.

