A video showing the final burial of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother Elijah has surfaced online after their emotional funeral

The brothers were laid to rest at Adeiso, where white cloth was seen covering parts of the graveside

Masons were captured sealing the burial space after the coffins were lowered, drawing emotional reactions online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A new emotional video has surfaced online showing the final burial moments of Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Donkor, after their heartbreaking funeral in Accra.

Sad video of Captain Frank Donkor and brother Elijah inside their graveyard surfaces online. Image credit: Caleb Yeslord TV

Source: TikTok

The two brothers, who tragically lost their lives in the Tema aircraft crash, were laid to rest at Adeiso, where family members and loved ones gathered for the final stage of their burial.

In the now circulating video, the burial ground could be seen prepared for the brothers as mourners stood by in grief.

White cloth had been spread around parts of the graveside, creating a solemn and respectful setting as the final rites continued.

Captain Frank Donkor & his brother buried

The clip captured the painful moment after the coffins had already been lowered into the graves.

Masons were then seen carefully covering and sealing the remaining space, marking the final goodbye to the two brothers whose deaths have left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

For many who have followed the tragedy from the crash scene to the State House funeral and now to the burial ground, the video has made the reality of the loss even more difficult to process.

What had already been a deeply emotional story has now become even more painful as the brothers were finally laid to rest.

Online, many social media users have reacted emotionally to the footage, with some saying the burial video was hard to watch.

Others shared prayers and condolences for the Donkor family, who have remained at the centre of public sympathy since the crash.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor were buried after a highly attended funeral service that brought together family, sympathisers, gospel musicians, politicians and security personnel.

Social media mourned the Donkor brothers' burial

Many have particularly reflected on how quickly events moved from what was supposed to be a normal journey to a national tragedy and now to a burial.

The finality of the graveside moment has touched many who have been following every development.

As the video continues to spread online, it has become another reminder of the painful end to a story that has shaken many hearts.

For the Donkor family, the burial at Adeiso marked the final physical farewell to two sons, two brothers and two lives gone too soon.

Elder Frank Donkor cleans up the State House after the funeral ceremony of his two sons, who died in the Tema aircraft crash. Photo credit: @elderdonkor

Source: UGC

Netizens praised Frank Donkor for cleaning rubbish

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor, whose sons passed away in the Tema aircraft crash, was seen cleaning up after an emotional funeral event.

The funeral for the Donkor boys, which saw several dignitaries present, was held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the State House.

Ghanaians who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their views on Elder Donkor's response to the tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh