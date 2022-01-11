An audio of TT of Taxi Driver fame begging for food has popped up on social media

He was allegedly speaking to MzGee when he asked if she had any leftovers in his kitchen

According to him, he had invested the monies he received and was waiting for it to mature

A new audio of a voice believed to belong to veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of the Taxi Driver series has managed to find its way onto social media.

In the audio making rounds online, the actor was heard asking one MzGee to spare him some leftovers from her kitchen.

He stated his reason for asking for the food as neglect and the fact that he had invested all the monies he recently received from benevolent people.

