COVID-19: Ghana's active case counts hit 12,422 after Christmas celebrations

As expected, the many celebrations during the yuletide brought about a spike in coronavirus cases

Interestingly, Ghana's case count now stands at 12, 422 with a total of 1306 death recorded since the first case was recorded in March 2020

The Greater Accra Region leads the chart with new infections followed by the Ashanti Region

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghana Health Service has revealed that the country's current active coronavirus case count has risen to 12, 422.

According to a citinewsroom report, 1,067 new COVID-19 cases were recorded after the Christmas festivities.

23 persons out of the newly recorded cases were in severe condition while 4 persons are reported to be in critical conditions.

The new statistics bring the country's total confirmed case count to 146,119, and 1,306 deaths since the first case were recorded here in March 2020.

A photo of a positive coronavirus test Photo credit: Paul Biris

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The total number of recoveries recorded so far is 132,391.

As expected, the Greater Accra Region leads the chart with new infections followed by the Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Health Service had earlier admitted that the country had entered its fourth wave of COVID-19.

No vaccination cards, no enjoyment this December

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey stated that vaccination cards will confirm access into event venues come December.

According to him, people without Covid -19 vaccination cards will not be allowed entry into the places they might have bought tickets for.

Okraku Mantey said the government has outlined requirements and guidelines to control and avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the December festivities.

Show Vaccination card or get Vaccinated at point of entry at beaches - REGSEC

In a related development, beaches in the Greater Accra Region were open for operation after the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) announced the lifting of the ban on the operation of beaches during the Christmas festivities in the capital.

The Chairman of REGSEC, Henry Quartey ordered beach operators to inspect proof ofCOVID-19 vaccination of their patrons before they are allowed unto their properties.

He also noted that patrons who do not show proof of vaccination will be vaccinated at the point of entry as a way of enforcing the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Source: YEN.com.gh