SSNIT honoured 115-year-old Amadu Walah, the oldest living pensioner, with a heartwarming visit

SSNIT Director-General Kwesi Afreh Biney assured of the continued prudent management of Trust assets for future generations

Walah’s family expressed gratitude for the visit and urged SSNIT to manage its resources well

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The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) visited its oldest pensioner, Amadu Walah, at his residence in Cape Coast on Tuesday.

The 115-year-old is recognised as the oldest living SSNIT pensioner on the Scheme.

SSNIT visits its oldest pensioner, Amadu Walah, and honours him with a gift. Credit: Myjoyonline

Source: UGC

Joy News reported on March 25 that the visit forms part of SSNIT’s efforts to honour and celebrate pensioners.

The delegation was led by the Director-General of the Trust, Kwesi Afreh Biney.

Walah’s family was led by Nana Kwabena Osei Agyemang, "Asantefuo Hene" of the Ogua Traditional Area. It expressed gratitude to SSNIT for the gesture.

He called on the Trust to continue managing its assets prudently to ensure the Scheme is sustained for generations to come.

Responding, the Director-General assured that SSNIT remains committed to sound and responsible management of the Trust’s assets, noting that safeguarding the scheme for both current and future pensioners is a top priority.

SSNIT increases minimum monthly pension

On January 8, 2026, SSNIT announced that the minimum monthly pension for new pensioners had increased from GH¢300 to GH¢400, while pensioners “currently on minimum pension of GH¢300” would receive GH¢409.56 after the 2026 indexation.

However, the Concerned SSNIT Pensioners Forum rejected the 10% pension increase, describing it as insufficient.

The forum noted that SSNIT had previously indicated that no pensioner was receiving less than GH¢396.58 as of 2025.

The Concerned SSNIT Pensioners Forum stressed that annual percentage increases are meaningless without a guaranteed minimum living pension.

It thus called for an urgent national dialogue involving SSNIT, policymakers, organised labour, pensioner groups, economic planners and civil society organisations to establish a sustainable minimum pension framework.

Afanyi Dadzie fumes after checking SSNIT contributions

Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, a journalist, raised concerns over what he describes as the lackadaisical attitude of many workers towards monitoring their social security contributions.

According to him, employer contributions serve as a critical safeguard against poverty after retirement.

Afanyi Dadzie Expresses Concern Over Ghanaian Employers’ Poor Approach to SSNIT Contributions. Photo credit: Afenya Dadzi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

However, he noted that many employees fail to verify whether their employers are consistently paying into their SSNIT accounts.

Sharing his personal experience, Dadzie noted that he only came to this realisation after being given the opportunity by officials of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust to review his contribution records.

SSNIT seeks investors for La-Palm, Elmina hotel

YEN.com.gh reported that SSNIT is seeking investors for the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and the Elmina Beach Resort.

Addressing the Public Accounts Committee on November 7 2025, SSNIT boss Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney explained that the move is part of efforts to revive both facilities and restore profitability.

He added that the Labadi Beach Hotel remains one of SSNIT’s strongest investments, recording profits of about GH₵80 million in 2024 and paying GH₵16 million in dividends in 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh