The 19-second footage begins with an incensed Chinese man charging at a young man said to be Ghanaian

The Chinese man reported as the employer of the young man attacks his employee during an altercation

The Ghanaian worker landed a hefty slap on his boss during a brawl that swiftly generated into a fistfight

The video of the pair has sparked reactions on social media, with several netizens praising the young man for defending himself

A video of a man said to be Ghanaian defending himself from a Chinese man during an altercation that swiftly escalated into a fistfight has emerged on the internet.

In the short footage widely circulated on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the incensed Chinese man said to be the employer of the Ghanaian man is seen charging at his employee.

He proceeds to get physical with the worker as they both exchange words at each other.

Photos of a Ghanaian man and his alleged Chinese employer. Source: atinkanews

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian man defends himself

Undaunted by his boss, the young man went on the defensive against the attacks from his Chinese boss, moving to land a slap on the face of his foreign employer.

It is not immediately clear what led to the brawl, but the two couldn't contain their emotions, leading to the fight.

Fortunately, there were people around to separate the pair to prevent them from getting out of control.

The video capturing the start of the incident to finish has erupted reactions from the internet community, with some people praising the young man for defending himself.

Reactions trail video

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Murainaakeemolatunji said:

''On our Land?! arrant nonsense.''

Ernestogfx_consult commented:

''The shot guy factory reset the Chinese eii.''

Ty.blinks.18 said:

''Good one what u can't do in China they will come to hear and talk to people anyhow.''

Jossiemcdun indicated:

''That guy would have been allowed to teach him some Africa lesson because the way they treat the Africans they can’t try that to their fellow people.''

