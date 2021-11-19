A driver has been taped speeding off with a police officer and a man after refusing to stop

In the video online, the officer is seen standing in front of the driver's vehicle to prevent him from moving

The man who was assisting the officer had attempted to forcibly remove the driver from his vehicle

A video of a chaotic scene involving a driver, an officer of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, and a man has emerged on social media.

The clip seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of Phylxentertainment opens with the man in ordinary clothes forcefully attempting to eject the driver from his vehicle.

The uniformed officer stood in front of the driver to prevent the driver from driving off. It appears the officer had stopped the driver for an unknown reason or offense but refused to stop.

Driver 'Fights' GH Police Officer and Man as He Refuses to Stop; Drives Them Off in Video Photo credit: phylxentertainment

Forceful ejection

While opening the door of the driver's vehicle to forcibly remove him from his car, the police officer joined the man in the act.

The officer and the man struggled to subdue the driver, who subsequently drove off with both men hanging on his car. The policeman managed to get down. The man, however, could not find a safe landing.

The man subsequently jumped while the driver dangerously drove off with him.

Capturing the scene

Eyewitness at the scene captured the dramatic scene involving the trio. It's not clear whether the police officer or man sustained any injuries.

Watch the video below;

Diver who Drove Off Police Officer on Bonnet Sentenced

Meanwhile, a taxi driver who drove off with a police officer on his bonnet for 300 metres has been slapped with two years imprisonment, YEN.com.gh reported.

The 37-year-old driver identified as Daniel Ofori was convicted by the Koforidua Circuit Court B.

Ofori was convicted to serve six months on count one for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Road Traffic Act, 683.

