The Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

The National Democratic Congress MP was returning from a funeral in his constituency on Saturday evening when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a vehicle ahead of him, leading to the collision.

YEN.com.gh analysis has in the past noted that tyre-blow outs are a significant cause of accidents in Ghana.

The Daily Graphic reported that the MP was rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital and later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The report further indicated the MP and other injured persons are responding to treatment.

Nanton MP involved in crash

Earlier in the year, the MP for Nanton Constituency, Alhaji Tufeiru, was involved in an accident on his way to Parliament.

The MP still made his way to the House and ensured he finished his part of the voting process before getting rushed to the hospital.

Tufeiru's vote was crucial in helping the majority caucus, which only leads the minority by a single vote.

Three killed in road crash

YEN.com.gh reported that an accident on the Kumasi to Volta Region road led to the death of three people and injured many others on a commercial bus.

The bus was travelling to Volta Region when the incident happened at Sekyere Kankan on July 17, 2023

Reports say the accident happened when the Zhong Tong bus veered off the road and into the bush to avoid impact with a vehicle that was reportedly wrongfully overtaking on the stretch.

