An old video of Catholic Bishop lashing out the current administration's commitment to protecting the public purse has begun trending today, Monday, March 21, 2022.

The video first emerged in November 2021 and criticised growing corruption perception under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

The video has popped up at a time the poor state of Ghana's economy has dominated public discourse.

An old video of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana criticising Nana Akufo-Addo administration’s commitment to protecting the public purse has begun trending again.

The Catholic Bishops in November 2021 stated that the President’s promise to protect the public purse seems to be an illusion, stating that poverty was wreaking havoc in millions of homes.

Video of Most Rev Philip Naameh (L) lashing out Akufo-Addo's promise to trotect public purse pops up.

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana, Most Rev Philip Naameh, grabbed headlines early November last year when he listed a series of problems under Akufo-Addo’s government.

“Perceived corruption and corruptible practices by politicians and other politically exposed persons are taking a toll on the national economy and making the poverty situation grow…

“Poverty is grinding down millions of people all over the country. Prices of essentials are rising daily, people seem to find it difficult to keep families alive together.

“Though poverty stares us in the face, it appears lost to those with power. The commitment of the President to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now,” he said at the time.

However, on the morning of Monday, March 21, 2022, the video of Most Rev Naameh making those scalding comments has been trending, drawing many comments from Ghanaians.

The re-emergence of the video follows what some experts say is a worsening of Ghana’s economic situation.

A few hours after Accra-based TV3 shared the video on Facebook, over 300 Ghanaians have trooped to the comments section to recount their suffering under the current economy.

Boutrous Andy commented, “Very regrettable spectacle with the leadership of Akuffo Addo. Never again. I won't make any further else I will use harsh words on this man.”

Another commentator, Kojo Duah, also stated, “The biggest and most regrettable mistake Nana Addo made was to negotiate payment of embezzled monies by Mahama appointees and allowing them to go. If he had sent these evil saboteurs to court for prosections, people would have remembered him for that far above any other achievement he has chalked. Now, their cacaphony is ringing in every ear across the country.”

Fuel prices have risen astronomically over the last four weeks, with petrol currently selling at GHS10 per litre.

The local currency is also depreciating against the major trading currencies.

Inflation is also rampant, partly triggered by the hikes in fuel prices and falling cedi.

