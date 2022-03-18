Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has allegedly said things are hard in Ghana's economy and life is difficult

She was speaking in a video shared on Twitter by a user and the video has received many reactions

Some, however, believe that it is not a current video and that Konadu cannot speak against the current government

The wife of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has complained that life is tough and hard for the ordinary Ghanaian.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh in a tweet by Twitter user General Marcus, Nana Konadu said life in Ghana is so hard tough that both men and women are finding it hard to survive.

She indicated that the harsh economy has made it extremely difficult for people to have a really have an easy life.

My fellow Ghanaians, life is touch, things are hard. In fact, life is really rough. Things are so difficult that it is not making it easy for the ordinary man to survive. In fact, things are so tough that it is not making it easy for men and women to survive in this economy.

Social media users react to Konadu's comments

Meanwhile, Konadu's comments have been met with mixed reactions from social media users from both the NDC, where she formerly belonged, and the NPP - the ruling party.

Some accused her of being part of the issues Ghanaians are facing now, while others said she is forcing her way back into the NDC.

Yet still, others believe that it is an old video recorded when NDC was in power.

Akufo-Addo holds crucial retreat with his top appointees on raging economic challenges

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, started a four-day retreat with his top appointees to find air-tight solutions to raging economic challenges.

The dangerous bi-weekly spikes in the price of fuel, the depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies, inadequate revenue, the issue of the closed land borders and the many sources of huge wage in the public sector will be among the topical issues the president will be discussing with his officials.

The retreat is taking place at the Peduase Lodge -- located on the Aburi mountains -- and includes all New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers, ministers, appointees, and the leadership of the governing party.

Source: YEN.com.gh