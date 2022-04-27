Renting in Ghana, especially Accra, is no mean task. Due to the looseness of Ghana’s rental sector, many unscrupulous people have taken advantage of the loopholes in the system to defraud people looking for property.

People posing as real estate agents take their unsuspecting victims to view properties they have no access to, in a bid to extort money from them.

The COVID-19 pandemic also put a strain on rentals because many people could not go for property viewing. In a bid to provide lasting solutions to these problems, some online real estate marketplaces have sprung up that allow people to have access to and view a wide range of properties on their websites.

Some of these online real estate portals spotted by Yen.com.gh are:

Edanra displays a catalogue of properties on their website that allows property seekers to rent either long-term or short-term stays. Properties that go for short-term stays on the Edanra site allow people to pay for accommodation directly on the website. This eliminates the risk associated with dealing with exploitative agents.

One unique feature about Edanra is that they try to provide affordable housing options that cater to the property needs of those in the middle to lower working class.

Their “Edanra NSS” initiative to provide accommodation for National Service Personnel in Ghana was a very thoughtful project to solve the housing needs of the teeming number of young graduates posted to various districts and institutions, private and public alike, every year for their mandatory national service program.

Meqasa considers itself Ghana’s number one online property website. Their website is full of properties from developers, landlords and agents that help people find residential and commercial property to rent or buy in Ghana.

Every year, Meqasa hosts a property fair in Accra that brings together all the top players in Ghana’s real estate industry. It is usually an opportunity for people who are looking to buy property at heavily discounted prices.

Plotam is an online real estate platform in Ghana that allows property agents and landlords to list their properties for free.

One unique feature about Plotam is that it allows for property seekers to make direct requests on the site and for landlords or agents to see these requests and directly attend to them.

All the properties on Plotam are also displayed on a map to allow for better searching and context when looking for homes to rent or buy.

