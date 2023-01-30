A Ghanaian millionaire based in America thought it wise to return to Ghana to build a school in the country

In an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, the millionaire revealed that he has several businesses that comprise transportation, medicine, apartments and more

Several netizens were impressed by what the Ghanaian businessman had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A Ghanaian millionaire businessman called Benjamin Parry shared in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube the reason why he decided to leave America to build a school for kids in Ghana. Mr Parry also stated that he has several businesses in the transportation, health and rental sectors in the country.

A US-based Ghanaian millionaire builds a school in Ghana. Photo credit: SVTV Africa and parrygroupe.com

Mr Parry confessed that he felt depressed anytime he had to return to America after visiting Ghana. The businessman explained that he was at his best anytime he was in Ghana so he decided to set up his businesses in the country.

He told his interview host that the school, called Parry International School in Amasaman, has been open for just a week but there were over 150 kids in attendance. Thus, he stressed that all his businesses in Ghana were doing very well.

Watch the full interview below.

Netizens react to the video of Benjamin Perry's interview

Several netizens were impressed with what the Ghanaian millionaire had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@keteninnsroja5753 said:

Hope the managers will not steal his money and collapse his business.

@nanaama7695 prayed:

Woooow may God bless ur business ✨

@explore5130 remarked:

He meant to say it is easier to make it in Ghana with little capital.

@Mr101065 opined:

Ghana will eventually turn into a capitalist country. People are doing business by building schools but advertise themselves as doing their community a favour. That's the problem that is brewing today

