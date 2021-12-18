Dr Ofori Sarpong has given social media users a sneak-peek into one of his many mansions

The business mogul's home looked so huge that it could fit many school buses without any hustle

Dr Ofori Sarpong is the owner of Special Ice Company Limited and other successful businesses

Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Company and joint shareholder of Best Point Savings and Loans, Dr Ofori Sarpong has motivated many with a view of his home.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the gates of the Ghanaian businessman was opened for all to see its magnificent interior.

The video showed the huge edifice stacked with powerful plush cars which all had customized number plates.

Photos of Dr Ofori Sarpong and his mansion. Source: Facebook/Kwabena Nsafoa

Source: Facebook

A Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School branded bus was seen driving into the compound of the businessman and it is only normal since Dr Ofori Sarpong is the President of the Presec Old Boys Association.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The video was shared on Facebook by Kwabena Nsafoa who captioned it:

"Inside the posh house of Kwabre - Bomfa dehyeɛ Dr. Ofori Sarpong(President of Presec Old Boys Assoc.).. his uncountable fleet of luxurious cars.

Yɛɛpre agyapadeɛ wɔ Accra ne Kumasi no, na obi nso ti Dormaa no hwaa ɛto ayampia !

Instead of inspiring sons and daughters to adore property and entrepreneurial spirit.. they're rather being incited to begrudge their cousins.. because of 300yrs ago war. Yei ara."

Source: Yen Ghana