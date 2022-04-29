Meqasa will be hosting a housing fair event which will bring real estate developers and property seekers to one location

The housing fair will take place over the course of two days in June 2022 to provide people with heavily discounted prices on property

There will be mortgage providers available to service those who will prefer to buy a property and have the payment spread over a long period

There will be real estate talks to educate people on real estate issues and to keep them abreast with changes in the real estate industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meqasa, which describes itself as Ghana's number one property website, is set to host its annual property housing fair dubbed "The Meqasa Home & Property Fair" on the 4th and 5th June 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Previous participants at a Meqasa housing fair. Photo source: meqasa.com Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Meqasa housing fairs are a way to bridge the housing deficit in the country by bringing some of the heavy weights in the real estate industry together under one roof. Real estate developers will be selling their houses at heavily discounted prices to people looking for property to buy.

This is also a great way to engage directly with real estate developers without agents who will take a commission when you buy a house. You get to directly negotiate with the property developers and get acquainted with the different types of properties they have on display.

The housing fairs also bring together some of the mortgage providers we have in Ghana to assist people to obtain home loans on houses that they buy.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

For people who want to know more about the real estate industry, real estate experts usually come to the housing fairs to give seminars on a variety of real estate topics. These topics are usually enlightening and instructive which keep people updated on current demands and trends in Ghana's real estate space.

This is usually an opportunity to network with them and even seek assistance where necessary.

According to Meqasa's CEO, Kelvin Nyame, “attendees can expect nothing but amazing property deals with great discount opportunities you cannot afford to miss!”

4 Classy Apartments in Accra you Should Consider Renting this Weekend

In an earlier article, Yen.com.gh wrote about 4 elegant apartments that are available for rent this weekend. Instead of roaming around looking for property, save the time and rather select from properties that guarantee value for your money.

Source: YEN.com.gh