A TikTok user, @zandrayeboah, has flaunted her family home in Ghana, which many netizens thought was a resort

The TikToker explained in the video that the mansion was the family home where she stayed anytime she was in the country

She showed off several areas of the house, such as the swimming pool, patio, parking area, compound and others

An abroad-based Ghanaian TikToker, @zandrayeboah, impressed netizens with her magnificent family house in Ghana, where she stayed when she was in the country. In a video she posted on social media, the TikToker flaunted various areas of the house while some celebration was happening.

TikToker flaunts her luxurious family home in Ghana. Photo credit: @zandrayeboah

She showed off areas such as the compound, swimming pool, parking area with several cars, balcony and others. Many netizens wondered whether it was a hotel or a resort, but she clarified in the comments that it was her family home. The netizens were impressed by the display of luxury; some wished they came from a wealthy family like her.

YEN.com.gh took the liberty to sample a few comments.

mfleeka said:

@AugustinaDior Im actually missing Ghana too muchh

prii.fan commented:

@xcassandraaa @j03nna_ @608.226 people like Louie don’t know how rich we are

Alberta added:

This is where I should be right now

earneyyy enquired:

What’s rent pls I’m searching for a home for December

