Ghana's housing sector is beginning to take shape and many are starting to see the job opportunities that are in it

No matter your educational qualification, there is a career in real estate that will perfectly suit your experience

The real estate industry offers benefits for people who will plunge in at this time, considering that it is still in its early to middle stages

The real estate sector has largely gone unnoticed as a career option leaving only landlords and real estate development companies to cash in. This does not have to be the case. There are job opportunities in the housing sector that virtually anyone can benefit from.

Members of the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association pose for a photo. Photo credit: MyJoyOnline.com. Source: UGC

Real Estate Agent

Becoming a real estate agent in Ghana is pretty easy. In some other countries, you will have to join certain regulatory bodies and take some certification exams before qualifying as a real estate agent.

In Ghana, all you need to do to become a real estate agent is to have a good working relationship with landlords and also know the various areas where houses for rent are located. Agents usually take a 10% commission on the annual or biennial price of a rental home.

Property Manager

Property Managers are those who make sure that a property is in good condition to be rented out. They typically take charge of the maintenance and cleaning of the property at a fee to the property owner. While landlords bring tenants and go away, property managers stay to make sure that the house is always in a good condition for the current tenant and the next one.

Real Estate Investor

Anyone can become a real estate investor. One way of becoming a real estate investor is to buy uncompleted houses in good locations, refurbish and sell them at a much higher price. Another way is to invest money in a Real Estate Investment Group.

They work like mutual funds where a company that owns apartment units give people the opportunity to invest in it so that they can share the proceeds between all the investors. This is a great way to earn residual income over a long period of time.

Talking about real estate investing, Yen.com.gh wrote about real estate investment options that will make you rich in Ghana. These are investments that can benefit anyone no matter their financial capabilities.

