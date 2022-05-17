Conserving energy is a must for every Ghanaian because of the frequent power outages we experience in the country

Paying for utilities, especially electricity bills, is also a big headache for many in Ghana because of the high payment of tariffs

The government-subsidised payment of electricity bills during the covid lockdown was a very welcome initiative by all Ghanaians to lessen the burden on them

We cannot always wait for the government to offer incentives before we pay low rates on electricity bills. There are easy home solutions we can adopt to make sure that we conserve energy and also reduce the burden on our pockets when paying for utility.

Change Light-bulbs to LED lights

It is best to change your regular light bulbs to LED lights. LED stands for light-emitting diodes and produces light up to 90% more efficiently than other light bulb types.

It is actually today's most energy-efficient and rapidly developing technology in lighting.

Iron in Bulk, Not in Bits

It will be a great idea to iron all your clothes at once than to iron in bits when you need to. This is because an electric iron produces heat and consumes a lot of energy when heating up. When the iron is fully heated, its consumption of energy becomes stable.

The frequent cooling and heating of irons will make them consume more than when they have stabilised after being fully heated up.

Don't Leave Phones Plugged in Overnight

Do not leave your phone charging overnight. This is because phones typically take a few hours to charge. Leaving it to charge the whole night is a needless waste of energy and electricity.

In the same vein, do not leave your fans and lights on for longer than necessary. Turn them off immediately after you are done using them.

