A Twitter user has gotten netizens applauding as he shared photos of his architectural designs of buildings

His designs included a tower for residential purposes, a billboard and a concept plan for a neighbourhood

He went on to tag notable people who could help publicize his work and also bring them into reality

A third-year architecture student at KNUST called Yaw Appianing Boateng has taken to Twitter to share beautiful models of buildings, billboards and a neighbourhood as part of school work. He told YEN.com.gh that his work is a concept that expresses architectural design through the use of miniature art.

The residential tower model is almost life-sized and depicts a high-rise building and a roundabout that has a statue in the middle along what he describes as an economic street. He further went ahead to share the design for a miniature billboard that mimicks the much talked about billboards erected across Accra by Twitter Ghana.

Many netizens have applauded him for the good work done. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

@kobby_U_S offered to help in his own small way by saying

Send me the architecture let me do the structural drawing for you

@Drvmroll applauded Yaw by saying

Used to do this back in Uni and hated every second of it. You really force.

@jprincekafui_jp said

The detailing is awesome

@e_4_enoch encouraged Yaw by adding

Whatever happens keep doing what you do best, this is awesome

@Cecil_bhamilton said

This be hard bro , get going

One of his friends shared a video of how the architectural design looks. Take a look below.

