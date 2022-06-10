Wode Maya, for a long time, has promoted Ghanaian real estate on his You T ube and Vlogs. He has once again shown some affordable houses up for sale

Ghanaian YouTuber and real estate enthusiast Wode Maya has recently shared an insightful video regarding affordable housing in Ghana.

In the video, he revealed a set of affordable houses currently available at East Legon hills for a cool GH₵455,687.50.

The house is a three-bedroom semi-detached edifice with luxurious and state-of-the-art materials.

According to the contractor Wode Maya spoke to on the site, the price is a promotion the property developer is running and admonishes the public to come and grab theirs as stocks last quickly.

The property also has a four-bedroom house going for GH₵717,212. The developer of these properties is set to do the 2nd and 3rd phase of the project so everyone can have the chance to purchase affordable housing.

Social Media Reactions

Wode Maya's audience was impressed with what they saw and gave props to the developers

Iryn Boateng said:

I'm happy to see that the developers are employing individuals within Ghana or africa too. Creating jobs and helping the economy.

Berthe Kabwe was impressed as he said

These homes are very affordable. 57,500K for 3br is good. Diasporan should take advantage of these, very good investment. If I was Ghanaian I would seriously consider purchasing one.

Traveling On Stardust said:

The prices on these homes are amazing! Makes me want to hop on a plane and head to Ghana right now!

