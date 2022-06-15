The Endoscopy unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday got flooded following heavy rains in parts of Accra

The videos of the flooding on Twitter triggered critical comments about the government's plan to spend huge funds to build the National Cathedral

Many parts of Accra including Adabraka, Kaneshie First Light, Trade Fair, and Accra Central, among other areas, were flooded due to the rains

A few hours of heavy rains in parts of Accra on Wednesday have caused the Endoscopy Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to flood.

Source: Twitter

Apart from the flooding of streets and homes in parts of the capital, the heavy downpour that started in the morning entered some offices and wards of the premier hospital.

Videos shared on Twitter show some staff of the hospital scooping away the rainwater that had inundated the floor of the department.

The tweep lamented that while Ghana’s premier health facilities were flooding, the government was prioritising building a National Cathedral.

“Korle Bu endoscopy department. Wards and offices flooded and yet it is a national cathedral that is a priority,” the tweep mocked.

Many parts of Accra flooded after the heavy downpour.

Reports indicate that Adabraka, Kaneshie First Light, Trade Fair, Accra Central, among other areas, were flooded after the rains.

Gridlock as Tema Station floods

Reports indicate the Tema Station Junction and Osu were also flooded on Wednesday.

According to a Joy News report, at the Tema Station Junction, there was heavy gridlock as vehicles struggle to move through the flood. Other vehicles got stuck.

Police issued a public alert on Wednesday to warn commuters and motorists in Accra to watch out for possible flooding with strong currents.

"Low-lying and flood-prone areas should be avoided as much as possible," police said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has said there could be more torrential rains within the season.

“Southern Ghana will remain cloudy with the possibility of rain and thunder within the morning and afternoon hours. Parts of northern Ghana will as well experience some thunderstorms later in the day,” a statement from the Agency announced earlier on Wednesday.

