A Twitter user, Shatta Ama, has uploaded a distressing video of people making frantic efforts to save a motorist from drowning

The driver was heading towards a flooded ditch during Saturday evening's heavy downpours on May 21

Their efforts to save the ''White man'' proved futile as he drove into the flooded large pit ahead of him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Twitter user Shatta Ama shared a video of people making frantic efforts to save a motorist from being carried away by Saturday's floods in parts of Accra.

In a video online, the occupants of a house, including a man, can be heard screaming to alert the motorist from driving into what seemed like a flooded ditch.

Scenes from the Accra floods. Source: YEN.com.gh/@iPRYNX/@CSexier/Citi News

Source: Twitter

One person said he was a ''White man'' as the male among them yelled his lungs to get the driver's attention.

Their efforts to save the motorist from drowning in the floods proved futile as he drove into the ditch ahead of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

Several people have reacted to the video. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

@CSexier said:

''The meteorological department of Ghana should pre-inform us of rains that can cause flooding. Prevention will always be better than cure.

''If people knew it would rain this heavy, they would have stayed home #AccraFloods.''

@yayra_trillion commented:

''I agree with you. However, many people are unsafe in their homes too. We need proper planning, and yes, the metros need to do better jobs.''

@fadi_21 said:

''Is very unfortunate, but we will need a proper video to also see what happened at the end.''

@khimo024 commented:

''The guy videoing this why all the shouting. I can't even see what's happening.''

Watch the video below:

Police Advise Public To Move and Drive Cautiously After Saturday's Heavy Rains In Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Police Service has advised the public to be cautious in their movement and use of roads following heavy rains in Accra on Saturday, May 21.

The rains have continued into Sunday morning, but rather calmly compared to Saturday evening.

In a statement issued, the Service said some principal streets and highways in the Accra-Tema Metropolitan areas and beyond experienced flooding due to Saturday's downpour.

Policeman Who Fixed Traffic Lights Donates Wheelchair to 54-Year-Old Physically Challenged Woman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian police officer Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko once again showed kindness to a physically challenged woman.

Charlotte Anyitei, age 54, became paralysed at age six after a complicated medical procedure that left her in a sorry state.

German-based Lord's Peace Foundation has donated a wheelchair to the 'disabled' woman via the police officer who is with the Accra Regional Police Command.

Source: YEN.com.gh