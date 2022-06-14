To forestall a possible attack on ECG workers tasked to install new meters in Yilo Krobo, a heavy contingent of the military men will be deployed

MCE for the area Eric Tettey said experiences in past has informed the decision to deploy at least 50 soldiers to the area

ECG wants to change all post-paid meters in the Eastern Region town to prepaid to cut back on high electricity debts

A contingent of some 50 military men is expected to be deployed to Kroboland as personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) install prepaid meters in the area.

This was disclosed by Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo Municipality Eric Tetteh on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

He told TV3 that the heavy security presence is to forestall possible attacks on ECG workers as they do their job.

“The instruction is simple, when they enter your house and you say you don’t want prepaid meter, they will disconnect you and move on,” report by Accra-based news media quoted Mr Tettey.

The MCE explained that the heavy military deployment has been occasioned by past experiences. He said some people in the area have been inciting others to resist the installation of prepaid meters. The ECG is resorting to the prepaid meters for the area because of huge bills.

“The alternative was scary as we risked losing power in the Krobo area. Please, let’s avoid any confrontation and cooperate,” the Yilo Krobo MCE urged the people.

The ECG revealed in a press statement on Monday, June 13, its intention to install prepaid meters in the Eastern Region district.

The ECG also said huge debts of 2014 to 2017 have been forgiven but those from 2019 to 2021 must be paid over a five-year period. Customers are also expected to pay 2022 bills and visit the ECG offices for dialogue on terms of payments.

The prepaid meters, according to ECG, would be distributed for free to all residents.

High electricity bills results in clash between Somanya residents and ECG

YEN.com.gh has reported in the past that there was a clash between some residents of Somanya in the Eastern Region and some staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the district.

The angry residents took to the streets to demonstrate against the ECG, blocking some sections of the main street and picketing the gate of the institution.

The residents were furious about the exorbitant bills they have been made to pay, and in protest damaged a pickup belonging to the ECG. According to Phillip Tetteh Padi, the president of Kloma Gbi a pressure group in the area, the ECG had been moving from house to house, disconnecting power boxes with no forewarning.

