The Church of Pentecost has employed the famous taxi driver who returned cash left in his vehicle by a fishmonger

The church, of which he is a member, hopes to make life easier for 36-year-old Kwesi Ackon

Kwesi is excited that he will be working at the church's headquarters because it will further build his faith and values in Christianity

The honest taxi driver who went viral for returning GHS 8,400 to a worried fishmonger who left the money in his car has been employed by the Church of Pentecost.

Kwesi Ackon has been employed as a driver by the Church of Pentecost. Source: UGC/Angel News

Kwesi Ackon started his new employment at the Headquarters of the church on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

According to reports, the 36-year-old driver could not hide his joy over the job offer. He thanked God and the leadership of the church, particularly the Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, for the opportunity to work at the head office of the church.

Kwesi Ackon is confident that working at the church’s headquarters would firm up his Christian faith and values.

His employment is dated June 15, 2022, and signed by the Human Resource Manager, Elder Samuel Mantey Addo.

“The Church of Pentecost Headquarters hereby offers you employment as Driver Grade II…,” according to a report by Angel News.

Kwesi Ackon receives more than GH¢50k in cash for his honesty

On the morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Ghanaians woke up to a trending video of a taxi driver who made an entire household weep uncontrollably with his unexpected gesture.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the gentleman named Kwesi Ackon had returned an amount of GH¢8,400 that was mistakenly dropped by a market woman in his vehicle.

When the video went viral, most people were moved to the point of wanting to support the driver in every possible way.

YEN.com.gh computed the amount that is currently known to have been donated to the honest Church of Pentecost member and how that goes to show that honesty is actually a virtue that cannot be priced.

Vice President GH¢20,000

Manasse Azuri GH¢2,500

Musician Kidi 5,000

EKOSIISEN has raised money, amounting to GH¢15,000

Salt Media CEO, Ohene Kwame Frimpong GH¢7,800.

This brings the total amount known so far to GH¢50,300, which is almost six times what the driver would have kept for himself if he had chosen to be dishonest.

