The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

This directive comes amidst disruptions in electricity supply.

ECG earlier dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable despite recent power interruptions.

In a statement, PURC asked ECG to provide a detailed load management timetable to the commission by April 2, 2024.

PURC is also asking for ratings and current loadings of the overloaded distribution transformers and GPS locations of all overloaded distribution transformers, among others.

The commission also expects timelines for the installation of new transformers.

The GPS location of the transformers is also listed as a requirement by the PURC.

Despite recent power interruptions, ECG has insisted that there is currently no need for a load-shedding timetable in the past.

It attributed the power cuts to 630 overloaded transformers during peak hours.

However, the company has said power cuts will generally occur between the hours of 7 pm and 11 pm.

Some Members of Parliament from the Minority side have expressed concern about the situation and called for a load-shedding timetable.

The ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, said the recent power outages were due to a lack of fuel for the thermal plants in Takoradi, which have since shut down.

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah demanded a load-shedding timetable in January because of these concerns.

