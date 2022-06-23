Eric Buah, a Ghanaian lecturer who has stayed in Finland for 15 years has shared with YEN.com.gh the misconceptions about landing jobs in Finland

This was a result of a recent story about how Eric Nyamekye, another Ghanaian living in Finland said many Ghanaians would have to work as cleaners in Finland

Eric Nyamekye said this was so because foreigners who did not speak and understand the Finnish language do not have a chance of landing a professional job

In an earlier story, A Finland-based Ghanaian called Eric Nyamekye took to social media to share how he was able to build a house in Ghana within two years of his stay in Finland. He said that Finland and other European countries are ideal for hardworking people to succeed within a short period of time.

A Ghanaian lecturer, Eric Buah, has been living in Finland for 15 years. Photo credit: Eric Buah. Source: UGC

Eric Nyamekye also said that it was easier to get any job with a certificate in the Finnish language. However, one may have to do menial jobs such as being a cleaner despite their certification in English.

In an exclusive story, Eric Buah, who is an Artificial Intelligence Scientist and lecturer in Finland Finland shared with YEN.com.gh that even though there is an iota of truth in Eric Nyamekye's story of how foreigners can easily make money by doing odd jobs in Finland, it did not entirely reflect the reality on the ground.

Eric Buah debunked the statement above by saying that Finland does not place limitations on the kind of work people can get. He told YEN.com.gh that:

Due to the urge to make as much money as fast as possible, some educated Africans, unfortunately haven't considered the importance of building a career. Instead, they are rather content with working in jobs which are the easiest to get like cleaning, for example. That leads to situations where it is sometimes the only experience they have on their CV. How do you compete with for example, a Finnish Mechanical Engineer with 14 years of relevant experience, despite your Mechanical Engineering degree if your only experience is from cleaning?

Using himself as an example, he stated that he works both professional and menial jobs. He currently works as a Finnish Cultural Foundation Post-Docs in Companies fellow, and as an Artificial Intelligence Scientist in a Finnish Energy Start-up Company.

He also works as an adjunct lecturer for Sustainability Engineering and Business at the Finnish University of Applied Sciences where he only lectures in English.

On a part-time basis, he works factory jobs.

He also established a fact by saying:

Someone coming from Ghana with political science or library studies or someone who pursues a PhD e.g. in religious studies, may end up in cleaning or other unrelated jobs because of the limited job opportunities in those fields. On the other hand, if you have an IT or healthcare degree your chances of landing a job are a lot higher because the demand of workforce on these fields are much higher.

He concluded by saying:

Finland has managed to build a society that has equal opportunities and even immigrants benefit equally from the system. I am one of the beneficiaries. I will always remain grateful to the country for changing the life of the son of a poor mother from a small town in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

