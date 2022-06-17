Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur Dr Daniel McKorley has made some interesting revelations that have inspired many

The business mogul, in a Facebook post, revealed that he did several odd jobs before getting to where he is today

McDan said that he once sold bofloat, was a bus conductor and a labourer at construction sites in order to make a living

Dr Daniel Mckorley, popularly known as Mc Dan, celebrated his birthday on 16th June 2022. During the memorable day, he took the opportunity to motivate people as he celebrated an additional year of his life.

He shared a video of his speech at the McDan Entrepreneurship challenge finals in 2020.

In the video, he narrated what he went through to get to the position he currently is in today. He narrated how he did a lot of menial jobs in a bid to make ends meet. He said:

Starting from the streets of Labadi as a young man. Selling Kersone and bofloat. I was once a driver's mate. Accra to Madina route. I was once a pupil-teacher. I was once a construction labourer if you can carry blocks than me then you are strong. But today God has given me something special and I am sharing with the next generation

He shared the inspiring footage on a celebratory day to motivate people not to give up. Captioning the post, he said:

My past has not defined me, or destroyed me, or deterred me, or defeated me; it has only strengthened me and allowed me to build impactful businesses.

Brief Biography Of McDan

Dr Daniel Mckorley is a business magnate and CEO of McDan Group of Companies. His company, McDan shipping, is a conglomerate with expertise in transportation and logistics.

It is one of the biggest logistics companies in Africa and has presence in over 2000 countries across the globe.

Mckorley, grew up in La-Accra and faced various challenges growing up. Due to the unavailability of funds he had to drop out of the university.

He has now acquired an Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) and a Certificate in Entrepreneurship, both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He is a Multi-millionaire and one of the wealthiest people in Ghana.

