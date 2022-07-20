Senior presidential advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo has caused a stir on social media after a video of him weeding hit the internet

The 78 years old politician was weeding as part of the civil service week clean-up exercise

However, the video has elicited mostly disapproving comments but also a few good comments from netizens

Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo has divided the internet after a video of him weeding as part of the civil service week clean-up exercise went viral.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo weeding. Source: Instagram/@hype_masters.

Source: Instagram

The video shared by Hype_Masters shows the 78-year-old senior politician bending down to cut a hedge at an undisclosed location for a few minutes before handing the machete to his security guard.

While he cut the grass and hedges, he received cheers from civil servants who took part in the exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to the caption of the video, he was joined in the exercise by the Chief Director Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh.

But the video drew different comments from Instagrammers. While some commended the elderly politician for supporting the clean-up campaign, others said it was just a political stunt to win back popularity for the troubled government.

Here are some of the comments that greeted the short video posted on Instagram.

Kingarkoessel was not impressed, he posted:

“Oh forget them”

nine_welt also felt it was a wast of time:

"Masa make you people take your wahala away tswww sia banku"

yahyaatinga commented:

"Tactics paaa nie "

tink.tesh also mocked the video:

"No be Wetin need be this fix the country and tell Bawumia to not say that nonsense again. Build schools feeds schools produce for hospitals and stop telling us you want to build cathedral and use our money for gh card like mehn what’s going on in Ghana?"

iamabofrapa made one of the rare comments of approval:

"We need more of this"

Source: YEN.com.gh