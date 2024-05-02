National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama plans to probe Cecilia Dapaah if he becomes president

Former President John Mahama has pledged to reinvestigate alleged acts of corruption by former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah if he becomes President.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer’s assurance comes after the Attorney General advised against money laundering investigations into Dapaah after she was found to have unexplained wealth.

“My government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecelia Dapaah case,” Mahama tweeted.

The Attorney General said a request from the office to initiate a money laundering probe was unjustified.

The assessment followed a request for advice from the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

The office of the Attorney General also said that in the absence of any criminal issues associated with the properties of the politician, there is no basis for the investigation of money laundering.

Background to the scandal

Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

Investigators reportedly tracked $5 million GH¢48 million moving through Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the special prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

At a point, the special prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

US law enforcement agency FBI also joined the fray and began investigations into the embattled former sanitation minister.

A High Court later ordered the return of the seized assets of the former minister.

Wife of Dapaah's late brother storms court over $800k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of the late brother of Cecilia Dapaah demanded $800,000 her husband purportedly gave to the former minister's family before his death.

The former sanitation minister claimed her late mother gave her the money for safekeeping.

The $800,000 is part of the $1 million, €300,000, and thousands of Ghana cedis allegedly stolen from the former sanitation minister's home by domestic workers.

