Documents leaked on social media believed to be the will of Sir John, former CEO of the Forestry Commission, show he owned a huge portion of the Achimota Forest lands

The will has listed various beneficiaries of the lands, many of them relatives of the former NPP General Secretary

The document is coming at a time the government has dismissed claims that it has issued an E.I. with the intention to sell the Achimota Forest Reserve lands for commercial development

Leaked documents said to be the last will and testament of late Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, known popularly as Sir John, shows he owned a parcel of the disputed Achimota Forest lands.

The leaked documents sighted by YEN.com.gh shows that the former governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, who died in 2020, willed various properties, including large swathes of the Achimota Forest lands to various beneficiaries.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, was former General Secreatry of the NPP.

On the fourth page of the said will, the following lands at the Achimota Forest have been allocated as follows:

“I give my land situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie - One (1) acre

Eva Akua Afriyie - One (1) acre

Ivy Akua Afriyie - One (1) acre

Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) - One (1) acre

Michael Owusu - 1.541 acres

The subsequent paragraph reads:

“I give my land also situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephew Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu, and Kwabena Amoateng forever,” portions of the will states.

After this, the next paragraph reads:

“I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.”

Yet another paragraph of the will belonging to the former CEO of the Forestry Commission reads:

“I give my portion of land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever.”

The document has been in circulation on social media since late Sunday, May 22, 2022, and is dated May 20, 2020, a few weeks before Sir John died in July 2020.

The said will in circulation was certified at the High Court in August 2021.

The revelations in Sir John’s will flies in the face of the Nana Akufo-Addo government’s claim that there is no attempt by the state to sell any land that borders the Achimota Forest.

The government put up a forceful defence when it emerged that the president, through an Executive Instrument (E.I.) has removed the reserve status on the Achimota Forest with the intention to sell it secretly for commercial development.

The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry said the E.I. was merely to facilitate a 2016 plan to develop the Achimota Forest Reserve into a world-class eco-tourism park.

Achimota Forest: Government And Expert Explain Why Claim Reserve Has Been Sold Is False

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that following an uproar on social media that the Nana Akufo-Addo administration intends to sell portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve, an expert and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have moved in with the bare facts.

Reports on various media platforms on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, claimed that the president has issued an Executive Instrument (E.I. 144) to declassify the Achimota Forest and is in the process of selling the property.

According to the reports that were fueled by a leaked document, Akufo-Addo under Executive Instrument 144 has lifted the 1927 classification of the Achimota Forest in the Greater Accra Region as a Forest Reserve, paving way for its re-designation, reclassification, sale, and development by other interests.

