Ghana is on its way to join African countries that can issue e-visas to people arriving in the country from other countries

The ministry of foreign affairs has started a phased deployment of e-visa systems at Ghana's missions abroad

The e-visas are efficient and are a way to improve the country's national security

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is leading a phased project to install e-visa systems at all of the country’s missions abroad.

The foreign affairs ministry is collaborating with the Ghana Immigration Service with technical support from Orell- Füssli Security Printing Limited and the TGN Digital Security Limited for the project.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the foreign affairs ministry, the deployment of the e-visa systems for Ghana would be done in phases starting with the Ghana Missions in London and Berlin.

The project is expected to enhance and ensure efficient delivery of visa services to applicants at the various Ghana Missions abroad.

Minister, Shirley Ayorkor-Botchway, said the e-visa system will also provide a seamless database for both the Missions and the Ghana Immigration Service. This will safeguard the country’s national security.

The e-visa project started in February 2020 when Ghana signed a Technical Support Agreement with OFS and TGN Digital Security Limited for the supply of machine-readable visa stickers.

The Minister said existing service providers have successfully integrated their systems with that of the OFS for the deployment of the new visa system.

“There were initial pilot runs of the system at our Berne and Copenhagen Missions (smaller Missions) following the integration exercise,” the minister said.

Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, Guinea, and Madagascar, are among African countries also implementing e-visa systems.

Vice president criticises Ghanaians with impossibility mindset about country's digital revolution

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has fought back public criticisms of his recent comments that touted the Ghana Card and the country's digitalisation drive, which he leads.

Speaking on Monday, July 18, 2022, during the launch of a national electronic platform for medicine stores, the vice president said the criticisms result from a deep-seated impossibility mindset that fights national progress.

"There are many who refuse to understand the importance of digitalisation for our economic transformation…they will mock any new innovation," he said.

