An elderly Ghanaian woman has recently become the source of amusement for many after a video of herself surfaced online

She was seen in the clip wearing traditional wear and

A Ghanaian woman who chose to wear a very unusual outfit for a funeral ceremony has recently sparked massive reactions among social media users.

Woman in male shoes with socks Photo credit: @mosesanumahhammond/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mosesanumahhammond had the elderly woman confidently rocking 'kaba', traditional wear. However, her footwear seemed to have caused an online stir, a pair of male shoes with socks.

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to share their opinions.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@aidene_rep commented:

Her husband from abroad ask her to give the shoes to his junior brother but she refused

@love6s6s wrote:

Mom please daddy is looking for his shoes I beg bring them back my stomach

@paulinobiri68 replied:

Daddy wants to sneak out ,No Way !!!I will show him

From @nachiaa29:

Eiiiiii I don’t think far

Watch the full video linked below;

Lady and Gentleman in One Body: Internet Users Amused Over Photo of Man in Unique 'Dress Suit'

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that photos of a man's eccentric choice of outfit has made the topic of discussion online.

In the photos, the man is seen rocking a two-piece suit partly made with ankara. While the pants were a simple, normal cut, there was nothing normal about the jacket part of the ensemble.

While one side of the suit had a partial double design, the other half of the dress made from ankara was designed in a sleeveless, pleated cut.

Well, the photos left quite a number of people in amusement, many of whom took to the comment section to drop hilarious comments.

Check out some comments below:

teeto__olayeni: "Lady and Gentleman in one body."

prissbee_thriftstore: "This is a beautiful concept /design with the wrong fabric."

blossoming_soul1:

"Papa di mama."

zinnysugar:

"Papito and mamito all in one"

nazom.90:

"Dearest brothers and sisters."

Source: YEN.com.gh