The president has commissioned a mammoth water project in the Upper East Region of Ghana

The project cost the country, with support from the Dutch government,€37.6 million and will serve Bolgatanga, Navrongo and Paga and its environs

The project was started in 2018 and is expected to improve the water situation in the region

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, August 5, 2022, commissioned a mammoth water project to serve people living in towns in the Upper East Region like Bolgatanga and Paga and its environs.

The €37.6 million Upper East Water Supply Project is expected to deliver 20,500 cubic metres of water per day.

According to the president, this is approximately 4.5 million of water per day and a three-fold increase from the 1.5 million gallons a day originally available to the region.

Akufo-Addo commissioned the water project on August 5, 2022. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: UGC

"Apart from Bolgatanga, Navrongo, and Paga, communities such as Zuarungu, Zarre, Sumbrungu, Kalbeo, Gambibigo, Winkogo, Bongo, Yorogo, Pungu, and Akomkongu are also set to benefit from the project. 347,446 people, in total, will be served with safe, potable water," Akufo-Addo reiterated the importance of the project in a post on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Upper East Water Supply Project

The project started in 2018 and is financed by the Ghana and Dutch governments.

It consists of two phases, the contract sum for the first phase is €33,250,000 while the second phase which started on January 12, 2021, was also at a contract sum of €6,205,43121.

The water treatment plant had a pumping station and raw water transmission pipeline.

Akufo-Addo Commissions $35m Factory at Ningo-Prampram

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Atlantic Life Sciences Ltd, a company operating under the government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

The president was joined by Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, and other officials during the commissioning at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, April 22.

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd is the 107th factory completed and operating under the 1D1F initiative, out of 278 enterprises being established and rehabilitated across the country.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh