President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd, a company operating under the government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

The president was joined by Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, and other officials during the commissioning at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, April 22.

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd is the 107th factory completed and operating under the 1D1F initiative, out of 278 enterprises being established and rehabilitated across the country.

Purpose for establishing the company

The company was established with the support of the government to manufacture vaccines, anti-snake serums, eye drops, inhalation anaesthesia products, syrups, tablets, and capsules, in Larkpleku.

Out of the total investment for the project, which is estimated at US$35 million, Ghana Exim Bank provided a credit facility to the tune of $10 million for the procurement of plant, equipment, and machinery.

President Nana Akufo-Addo says this underscores the kind of support given by the government to the private sector to take advantage of economic opportunities in the country.

