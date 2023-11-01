Kwaku Genelord, a Facebook figure renowned for helping individuals find employment, experienced a setback when his page was targeted by suspected recruitment agents who charge for job placements

Ghana Edwuma Wura, widely recognized for his efforts on Facebook to assist people in finding jobs and offering free accommodations, recently faced a setback when his page was targeted and eventually deleted by a group suspected to be recruitment agents who charge for job placements.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the incident, he explained that these individuals profit by selling information on job openings and charging companies to find employees.

As his Facebook page gained over 100,000 followers and he provided numerous free job opportunities and accommodations, it posed a threat to their business model, leading to the reported hacking and deletion of his page.

Kwaku Genelord's original account was hacked and deleted Photo credit: Kwaku Genelord "Ghana Edwuma Wura"

Source: Facebook

"They get money by asking people to pay for information on vacancies that are available and also charge companies to find employees for them. Therefore, my activity was becoming a threat to them. I had more than 100,000 followers on the page and given out several dozens of job opportunities for free as well as accommodations. So they initially reported my page and ended up hacking and deleting it," he revealed.

What Kwaku Genelord is doing about his page that got hacked and deleted

However, undeterred by this, Ghana Edwuma Wura has created a new page to continue his mission, offering job opportunities at no cost.

His journey as a job market influencer began with the vision of bridging the divide between job seekers and potential employers, recognizing the difficulties people face when job hunting.

He sought to build a platform that not only connected job seekers with job providers but also empowered and supported them in their respective fields.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh