Nana Akufo-Addo has been lauded by the United States for his leadership as Chair of ECOWAS

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US appreciated Akufo-Addo's collaboration with the US on dealing with security threats in the sub-region

Thomas-Greenfield also urged Akufo-Addo to disregard Russian propaganda that the food crisis worldwide is the result of sanctions the US has placed on Russia

The United States has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for his exceptional leadership as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, conveyed the sentiments of the US to Ghana’s president when she visited the Jubilee House on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

“I have come to express our gratitude to Ghana for your leadership here in the Region, but also for your leadership in the Security Council and the close collaboration that we have been able to forge with your permanent representative in the peace and security challenges that we face every day in the Security Council,” she said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

She also lauded Ghana’s solid relationship with the United States over the years, describing the West African state as a stalwart and steadfast partner to the United States.

She also expressed the support of the US to President Akufo-Addo in tackling security-related issues in West Africa as Chairman of ECOWAS.

All these were contained in report published on the website of Ghana's presidency.

Russia-Ukraine War

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States remains highly concerned about the growing economic and food security crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

“We believe it’s a war of choice that was made by Putin, his disproportionate actions in terms of attacks on civilian infrastructure and this war has had a very significant impact on the continent of Africa, including Ghana,” she said.

She said Ghana was not only the country feeling the brunt of the food crisis triggered by the war.

She further urged Ghana not to believe Russian propaganda that the food crisis worldwide is the result of sanctions the US has placed on Russia.

Ghana Government Condemns Russia's Invasion And Attacks Launched On Ukraine

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and has called for a withdrawal of troops and an end to the war immediately.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, made the statement on behalf of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister wrote:

"Today, the world woke up to the bombardment and invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Ghana condemns unreservedly this unprovoked attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a United Nations Member State and calls on Russia to withdraw and end the war".

Source: YEN.com.gh