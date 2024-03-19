Ghana Police arrests one in connection to the murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen

The suspect, Mark Forson, is currently assisting the police with investigation and will be arraigned soon

Dr Christopher Adu Boahen was murdered at his East Legon residence on Sunday, March 17

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person in connection to the murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen.

The deceased was the son of the late former presidential candidate and stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

The Ghana Police Service says the suspect will be arraigned while assisting with investigations. Source:Getty Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He was also a brother to Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Dr Christopher Adu Boahen was murdered at his East Legon residence on Sunday, March 17, after robbers allegedly broke into his house and ransacked his home.

In the latest development, the Police have arrested one suspect concerning the incident.

The suspect, Mark Forson, was arrested today, March 19, in Accra.

He is currently in police custody, assisting them in investigating the incident.

He will be arraigned as investigations carry on.

Meanwhile, the residence of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen has been declared a crime scene and cordoned off.

John Kumah dies

This is the second death this year related to the New Patriotic Party.

On March 7, the NPP was hit with the news of the sudden passing of John Ampontuah Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister.

He had died in an ambulance at Suhum en route to the airport, where he was expected to catch a flight to Germany for treatment.

Following his death, rumours abound as to what may have caused the death of the MP.

Renowned Radio presenter Captain Smart had alleged that the deputy minister was poisoned.

According to him, the Minister and some of his companions were given roasted guinea fowl meat while on a campaign tour with the Vice President, Dr Mahamud Bawumia, in the north.

The meat, he alleged, had been poisoned, and its aftereffect is what had contributed to the ailing health of the former deputy minister.

John Kumah left behind a wife and six children.

Captain Smart invited for questioning

Following his wild allegations, YEN.com.gh reported that the Police had invited Media General broadcaster Captain Smart over his claim that John Kumah was poisoned.

Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Boamah has also been invited by the police for similar claims.

They claimed that the late Ejisu Member of Parliament was poisoned alongside Chairman Wontumi in Tamale on October 22, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh