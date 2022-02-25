The government of Ghana has issued a statement to condemn the acts of war initiated by Russia on Ukraine

A statement from Ghana's Foreign Minister captured the country's dissatisfaction over the Russian invasion

Over a thousand Ghanaian students who are currently studying in Ukraine have been asked to seek shelter pending further actions

The government of Ghana has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and called for a withdrawal of troops and an end to the war immediately.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, made the statement on behalf of the country.

President Akufo-Addo, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Vladimir Putin.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister wrote:

"Today, the world woke up to the bombardment and invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Ghana condemns unreservedly this unprovoked attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a United Nations Member State and calls on Russia to withdraw and end the war".

Ghana's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Harold Adlai Agyeman also added that the country supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Ambassador Agyeman said the Russia-Ukraine situation had implications not only for the two states but their immediate neighbours and other countries as well.

“We note with concern, the risks that an escalation of the situation in Ukraine hold for global peace and security and stress that those that choose the path of conflict rather than peace bear the consequences of their actions,” Ghana’s representative at the UN stated.

The Ghanaian ambassador added that Ghana unreservedly stood by the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a bona fide Member State of the United Nations, whose membership of this Organization provides for her guarantees over her internationally recognized borders.

Over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine directed to seek shelter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged Ghanaians living in Ukraine to find shelter in their homes and government places to ensure their safety.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry expressed concerns over the security of Ghanaian students and other nationals amid rising tension in the European country.

This comes after Russia launched military attacks on neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

