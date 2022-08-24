The frozen foods company accused of benefiting from reduced tax liabilities due to influence-peddling by its boss has denied the claims

Labianca Company Ltd says the allegations by the Special Prosecutor was false

The company says it has instructed its lawyers to take up the matter in court

Labianca Company Ltd, accused by the Special Prosecutor of benefiting from reduced tax liabilities due to influence-peddling by its CEO, has denied the allegations.

The company released a statement on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, to deny any underhand dealings by its CEO, Eunice Asomah-Hinneh, also a member of the Council of State.

“We deny that the company and its CEO, Mrs Asomah-Hinneh, procured customs advance ruling through influence peddling or trading of influence,” the statement said.

Possible Legal Action Against Special Prosecutor

In the statement, Labianca said it has, over the years, applied for customs advance rulings in accordance with due process.

The company argues that it has always been tax compliant and has discharged all its obligations dutifully.

“We take the findings of the Office of the Special Prosecutor seriously and have consequently instructed our lawyers to take the necessary action on this matter,” the statement vowed.

The company insists that due to the nature of its operations as an importer, the Ghana Revenue Authority conducts periodic post clearance audits to determine possible undervaluation or overpayments of taxes.

“Consequently, the assumption of jurisdiction by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on such post clearance audit and our settlement of such taxes arising from such an audit is not synonymous with corruption and or corruption-related activities by the company. The several communications between the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the company confirm this,” the company stressed.

Asomah-Hinneh Accused Of Influence Peddling

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, on August 8 published its report on underhand dealings at the ports. The investigative report claimed that Labianca, a frozen foods company, had evaded import duties totalling GH¢1.074 million.

The report explained that the amount constituted a shortfall in import duties paid to the state. The Special Prosecutor explained that the tax evasion resulted from influence-peddling by Ms Asomah-Hinneh.

According to the report, Ms Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to secure reduced tax liabilities from the Customs Division.

A Senior Customs officer cited in the report as abetting the alleged illegality includes Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Joseph Adu Kyei.

However, the Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), denied the allegations as a witch hunt by the Special Prosecutor.

Source: YEN.com.gh