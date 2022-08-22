The Office of the Special Prosecutor has launched a full-scale probe into vehicle auctions at Customs from 2016 to date

This follows its findings of alleged corruption involving Labianca owner, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh and the Customs division

The Office has also ordered Customs to halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded

The woes of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) are deepening by the day. This comes after a full-scale probe of all vehicle auctions at Customs by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The OSP, as part of measures to make corruption unattractive in the country, initiated investigations into the conduct of some government agencies, which revealed corrupt acts involving Labianca and some Customs officials.

OSP probes vehicle auction at Customs

The Office cited a Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Joseph Adu Kyei, for issuing an unlawful customs advance ruling. The report also added that the owner of Labianca, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, had taken advantage of her position as a member of the Council of State and Board member of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) at the time to get favours.

The Commissioner of Customs, Col Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), took strong exception and launched a scathing attack on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for tarnishing his image.

Letter from the Office of Special Prosecutor

This infuriated the OSP, who demanded all documents related to similar transactions on all benchmark values be furnished to his Office by September 30.

Even before the deadline elapses, the OSP has again gone after the Customs Division of the GRA and “commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority between July 1, 2016, and August 15 2022.”

The Special Prosecutor has further directed Customs to halt all auction sales till the investigation is concluded.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the special prosecutor recently citing a member of the Council of State for allegedly cheating the state in import taxes has struck a nerve at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Commissioner of Customs Division of the GRA, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), is convinced that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has mentioned him in the report to bring him down.

It will fail, he said.

