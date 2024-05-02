A Ghanaian woman resident in Germany has opened up about how a white husband scammed her

A Ghanaian woman based in Germany has opened up about a heartbreaking experience she went through abroad due to the shenanigans of her ex-white husband.

According to the woman, identified as Esi on her socials, her ex-husband got angry with her and started acting up after she sold his properties in Ghana and used the money to build a house for her mother.

Owing to this, she said her ex-husband lost trust in her and decided to pay her back in the most miserable manner when she joined him in Germany.

Esi said her ex-white husband, whom she met and married in Ghana, blocked her from having access to his properties and bank account details in Germany.

"I thought I would be okay marrying a white man, but this man hid his money from me. He tells his father where he keeps his money and properties. When I complain, he tells me he doesn't trust me. When he bring money home, he would keep it in the bedroom and lock it to deny me access to it," she said.

Esi was captured shedding tears

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Esi was captured shedding tears while narrating her ordeal in Germany at the hands of her ex-husband.

She further added that after having their first baby, her husband decided to do a vasectomy on her blindside because he did not want to have another child with her.

She said the husband deceived her into allowing him to be the signatory to the child benefit support (Kindergeld), which the German government give to mothers to care for their babies.

She said her ex-husband went to open a trust account for their baby with the child support money without her knowledge.

Esi explained that the situation became unbearable to the extent that he had to leave the marriage for her peace of mind, adding that the German system is such that whichever partner is seeking divorce would have to bear the full cost of the court process, which she did.

She added that her husband deliberately emptied his bank account to force her into paying more child support and taxes.

Below is the video of Esi crying while opening up about her marriage with the white German, as shared by Esiabalicious on Facebook.

