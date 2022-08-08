It has been alleged that a Council of State member has used her influence to breach the tax obligations of her company

A report by the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said Ms Eunice Asomah-Hinneh withheld GH¢1.074 million in taxes from the state

Her company, Labianca Company Ltd, a frozen foods company, illegally obtained reduced tax liabilities, according to the OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has accused a member of the Council of State, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, of cheating taxes to the tune of GH¢1.074 million.

According to Kissi Agyebeng, a company owned by the Council of State member, Labianca Company Limited, failed to declare a shortfall in import duties paid to Ghana Revenue Authorities (GRA).

A report by the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper explained that the Special Prosecutor has accused Ms Asomah-Hinneh of using her influence as a member of the council to get GRA officials to illegally reduce her company's tax liabilities.

The report also alleged that the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) aided in Ms Asomah-Hinneh.

The Special Prosecutor has since retrieved the money, according to the Daily Graphic.

Meanwhile, Ms Asomah-Hinneh has denied her company breached any tax regulations.

She told the newspaper that she did not engage in any influence peddling and has not even seen the report by the OSP.

"I cannot give any comment because I have not seen any report from the Special Prosecutor. I do not even know that the report is out," she told the Daily Graphic.

Popular anti-corruption campaigner and Accounting Professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare (Kwaku Azar) has said it is not enough for the Special Prosecutor to just retrieve the money.

He said in a Facebook post on Monday, August 8, 2022, that persons found culpable in the report must "pay interest, penalties, and face criminal prosecution."

