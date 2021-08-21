Freedom Jacob Caesar has been appointed as the West African Ambassador for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP)

The Ghanaian businessman and humanitarian would assist in West Papua's struggle for independence from Indonesia

The ULMWP comprise of three main political independence movements seeking independence for West Papua

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian business mogul and humanitarian, Freedom Jacob Caesar Bediako, has been appointed as the West African Ambassador for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP).

Freedom Jacob Caesar would assist in West Papua's struggle for independence from Indonesia under a single umbrella organisation through diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, and political support.

This comes after the Ghanaian industrialist and philanthropist stood up and demanded the Chinese Government answers for the way Blacks, including Ghanaians, were being treated in the height of the prevailing pandemic.

Freedom Jacob Caesar appointed West African Ambassador for ULMWP, video emerges. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Attack from the Indonesian Government

Freedom Jacob Caesar would help in the liberation struggle of the Black natives of West Papua who have been under attack since 1962 from the Indonesian Government to extract resources and gain control of the land, a video on his Instagram page said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The video further revealed that human rights groups estimate over 500,000 civilians of West Papua have been murdered over the last several decades.

Bediako's humanitarian efforts

''Osagyefo'' Freedom Jacob Caesar Bediako’s humanitarian efforts and concern for global human rights led to his appointment to help in the liberation struggle of the people.

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) unites the three main political independence movements seeking independence for West Papua from Indonesia.

The ULMWP was formed on December 7, 2014, in Vanuatu uniting the Federal Republic of West Papua (NRFPB), the West Papua National Coalition for Liberation (WPNCL), and the National Parliament of West Papua (NPWP).

Watch the video below.

Freedom Jacob Caesar throws party for brother

In a story related to Freedom Jacob Caesar Bediako, the Ghanaian businessman organised a lavish party for his senior brother to mark his 50th birthday.

There was a display of high taste of class, grandeur, and royalty at the birthday dinner reported to have cost over half a million Ghana cedis, said Pulse Ghana.

The video seen on Freedom Jacob Ceaser's Instagram page was first captioned "Freedom Jacob Ceaser throws $100,000 honouring for his brother @50".

Source: Yen